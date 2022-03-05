An Enemy Comes to Town and Changes Everything

“To tease the season, Jamie’s past comes back to haunt him, an old adversary in the shape of a man called Tom Christie,” Heughan told Men’s Health in March 2022. “He was also a fellow intimate in prison with Jamie years ago, and now he comes to live on Fraser’s Ridge with his family, and they really signal the beginning of the decay of the Fraser’s power.”

The actor continued: “That Frasers have become affluent. The town has grown. Jamie and his wife Claire almost seem to be like chiefs. They’re very good landowners, but with the arrival of this new family, we really start to see people’s support and loyalty to Frasers start to wane, and it signals the beginning of change in Fraser’s Ridge.”