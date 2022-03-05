Outlander’s Sophie Skelton Teases Brianna and Roger’s Season 6 Romance

Smooth Sailing for Brianna and Roger

“I can see why peaceful time in Outlander is too good to be true,” Skelton told Hello! magazine in March 2022. “But with Bree and Roger and everything they’ve been through, this is the most peaceful season we will see them, which isn’t necessarily saying a lot, but they are settled now that they have decided to stay in the past. The chaos is all around them but they’re the rocks in the middle of it. They’re the stability throughout the season which is nice and different!”