Accidents Happen

“Human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen,” Bateman says in a voice over in the November 2021 trailer for season 4. “It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions. The cycle continues. The snowball keeps rolling.”

As scenes of a car crash play in reverse alongside glimpses of Marty and Wendy’s choices over the previous three seasons, the actor adds, “No, sometimes people make decisions and we gotta act accordingly or you can crawl in a hole to die.”

Throughout the teaser, someone gets shot — which is how blood ends up on Marty and Wendy’s faces and clothes — fires errupt, more accidents occur and Ruth looks at Ben’s body in the morgue. “No ending is reach by accident,” the final title card reads as the Byrde family happily drives together in a car.