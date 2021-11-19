Are There New Characters?

Alfonso Hererra has been added to the season 4 cast as Navarro family member Javi Elizonndro, Deadline reported in November 2020. Adam Rothenberg will also be joining the series as Mel Sattem, a cop who now works as a private investigator after falling from grace within the department.

Bruno Bichir (as Navarro’s priest), CC Castillo (as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero) and Katrina Lenk (as a leading biopharmaceutical company CEO named Clare Shaw) have been tapped for recurring roles.

Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker signed on for season 4 in June 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Falcón will portray Omar Navarro’s sister Camila, whose son Javi is trying to take over his uncle’s cartel. Stroker, for her part, will play an old friend of Ruth’s mother named Charles-Ann.