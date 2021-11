Who Is Returning?

Bateman, Linney, Garner, Hublitz, Gaertner, Tahan, Emery and Kevin L. Johnson (Sam Dermody) are all set to return for the final season.

Solis and Damian Young, who played recurring characters Omar Navarro and Jim Rettelsdorf, respectively, in season 3 have been upgraded to series regulars, according to Deadline.