Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera)

Javi ended the first half of the season pointing a firearm at Marty after murdering Wyatt and agreeing to a deal from the FBI on behalf of his uncle. When the second part returned, Ruth was on the hunt for Wyatt’s killer. Later in the first episode back, she tracked down Javi and shot him to death — in front of Marty, Wendy and Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk).