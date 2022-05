Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman)

By the end of the first part, both Marty and Wendy were pleased with the realization that they finally were free of the cartel’s grasp. They then were insistent on convincing Agent Miller to offer Navarro the same deal they offered Javi. On the way, Javi ended up pointing a gun at Marty’s head with the stunning realization that someone else may be behind Navarro’s arrest. Marty and his whole family survive the series finale.