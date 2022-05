Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg)

Mel, the disgraced cop hellbent on proving the Byrdes killed Ben, was able to get his job back thanks to Marty and Wendy — as long he dropped his investigation into Ben’s disappearance. However, in the final episode he confronted the Missouri-based family with new evidence tied to Ben’s (Tom Pelphrey) murder. In response, Jonah approached him and fatally shoots him with a firearm.