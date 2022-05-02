Omar Navarro (Felix Solis)

Before the latest batch of episodes, Navarro was apprehended by the FBI before agreeing to be their informant to help take down the cartel for good. Navarro was poised to reaffirm his extradition deal with the federal agents as long as he can regain control of the cartel. To do so, Navarro enlisted Marty to deliver the message that he killed Javi (not Ruth) and was subsequently sent to act as an emissary in Mexico. An attempt on Navarro’s life, which was ordered by his sister Camila, was made after those stunning revelations came to light. He was seemingly shot by a police officer mid-transport.