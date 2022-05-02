Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner)

By the end of the first half of the season, Ruth emotionally learns that her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) Langmore is unable to leave the Ozarks with her, instead planning to marry Darlene (Lisa Emery). After pleading with Wyatt not to go, Ruth asks Frank Cosgrove Jr. (Joseph Sikora) to murder Darlene as retribution for killing his father. Jonah later tells her that Javi was responsible for killing Wyatt. Upon the second half of the season, Ruth murdered Javi after learning what he had done. After Wyatt's death, she inherited his estate as well as Darlene's, whom he married ahead of his death. This cash influx helped her expunge her criminal record and buy the majority shares in the Missouri Belle casino, finally making a clean business. In a shocking twist, Javi's mother followed her home in the finale as retaliation for the death of Javi and shot her.