Her Issues in the House

In July 2022, Paloma broke down the issues that originated between her and Taylor. “What does someone do when they are bullied? They clap back,” she claimed in a since-deleted TikTok video. “And it is not taking the high road and it is not being the nicest person, I had moments in there where I was definitely not nice at all. And I do apologize for that. I am not a perfect human being and I am ready to take accountability for that.”