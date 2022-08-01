Reason Behind Her Departure

Paloma recalled how she “forgot” to “take care” of herself while playing the game.

“I left because of an ongoing mental health battle I faced which began once inside the walls of an idealistic utopia of a reality set. A reality that was far from the reality of my San Diego life,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in July 2022. “FOMO consumed my every move.”

She continued: “I would get 2-4 hours of sleep at night — no normal human could function off of (sleeping hours are 10 pm-10 am but everyone keeps each other up gaming), I did not see the sun for 5 days so I began to lose touch with reality.”