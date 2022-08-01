Where She Stands With Taylor

In a statement to Us Weekly, Paloma clarified her friendship with Taylor after leaving the house.

“Her and I became actually very close towards the end — the thing is they cut the beginning clips and ran with it,” she claimed in July 2022. “Remember that reality tv isn’t always real. I’m always rooting for boss babes, never going to try and tear a strong woman down and I was extremely straight up with her the first days when we didn’t mesh.”

The reality TV star also elaborated on the duo’s initial issues. “I told her I didn’t want to hear it in the last episode because I was exhausted and I knew our girl well enough that it didn’t even matter because she’s just trying to play [the] game either way,” she added. “She didn’t try to ally with any of the girls and unfortunately our convo about that wasn’t aired. … Only love for this girl. I can’t wait for her to come out so we can talk about it as two strong women.”