Milton ‘Uncle Miltie’ Ingley

Ingley partnered with Gauthier to distribute the stolen sex tape. Played by Nick Offerman in Pam & Tommy, Ingley fled to the Netherlands in 1997 to avoid a confrontation with Louie “Butchie” Peraino, who gave him funding to distribute the video. He remained in Europe until Peraino’s death in 1999. Ingley died at age 60 in December 2006.