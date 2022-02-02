Pamela Anderson

After leaving Baywatch in 1997, Anderson went on to star in movies including Borat, Blonde and Blonder and Superhero Movie. She also reprised her role as C.J. Parker in the 2017 big-screen adaptation of Baywatch. In 2010, she competed on season 10 of Dancing With the Stars. Anderson and Lee’s eldest son, Brandon, starred on The Hills: New Beginnings from 2019 to 2021.

After splitting from Lee the first time, Anderson married Kid Rock in July 2006. The duo called it quits later that year after four months of marriage.

Nearly one year later, Anderson married Rick Salomon in Las Vegas in October 2007. The couple separated one month later and had their marriage annulled in February 2008.

After splitting from Salomon, Anderson briefly rekindled her romance with Lee, but they later called it quits for good. In January 2014, the model confirmed that she had remarried Salomon, but they divorced one year later.

Anderson wed her fourth husband, Jon Peters, in January 2020, though she later claimed they were never legally married. (Us Weekly also confirmed this at the time.) The former duo split after just 12 days of marriage.

Later in 2020, the Unity star married Dan Hayhurst, whom she met at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In January 2022, Us confirmed that the twosome were “taking time apart.”