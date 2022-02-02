Tommy Lee

Lee has continued touring off and on with Mötley Crüe, who were the subject of the 2019 biopic The Dirt (based on the band’s autobiography of the same name). In 1999, he formed the rap metal group Methods of Mayhem during a hiatus from Mötley Crüe. He has since released three solo albums and an autobiography titled Tommyland. In 2004, he appeared in a short-lived reality show titled Tommy Lee Goes to College.

Before meeting Anderson, Lee was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and to Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993. In February 2019, he married comedian Brittany Furlan.