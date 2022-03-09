Playboy! Penthouse! The Mob! What 'Pam & Tommy' Got Right and Wrong

Fact: Pam and Tommy’s Whirlwind Romance

While meeting someone and marrying them within days may seem like the stuff of Love Is Blind, it really happened, and Anderson really wore a white wedding bikini that the couple later stored in the safe stolen by Gauthier. The duo’s first son, Brandon, was born in June 1996 amid the sex-tape scandal, and their second son, Dylan, arrived in December 1997. Lee was arrested for spousal abuse in 1998 and sentenced to six months in jail. The drummer and Anderson divorced later that year.