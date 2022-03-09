Playboy! Penthouse! The Mob! What 'Pam & Tommy' Got Right and Wrong

Fact: The Lees Settled With Warshavsky

After Seth Warshavsky (Fred Hechinger) decided to make the tape available online, the Lees completely lost control of the video’s spread. They agreed to let him show the tape on his website, seemingly without realizing how popular the internet was becoming. They did not, however, agree to let him sell physical copies of the tape in stores. After he started doing that, the twosome sued him and eventually won. They never got the money they were owed, however, because by that point Warshavsky’s company had folded and he had fled the country.