Fact: The Mob Was Involved

After Ingley and Gauthier failed to find distribution through traditional avenues, they turned to Butchie Peraino (Andrew Dice Clay), whose family had produced the 1972 film Deep Throat. Once Ingley fled the country, Peraino came after Gauthier for repayment of the loan. Gauthier claimed that he really did work collections for the mob to pay off his own debt, as depicted in the show — and he said that Peraino served him Bing cherries soaked in Everclear.