Fact: Tommy’s Penis Pep Talk

The second episode of Pam & Tommy memorably featured scenes where Lee talks to his penis, voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. That part was inspired by Lee’s own 2004 autobiography, Tommyland, which included imaginary exchanges between the rocker and his genitals. The show didn’t actually feature that much real full-frontal nudity, however. Stan wore a prosthetic penis that was mechanically operated by two puppeteers and later enhanced by CGI.