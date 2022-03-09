Playboy! Penthouse! The Mob! What 'Pam & Tommy' Got Right and Wrong

Fiction: Rand’s Meet-Cute With Erica

Gauthier really was married to a woman named Erica Boyer (Taylor Schilling), but their relationship played out very differently in reality than it did on the show. Rather than meeting because Rand came to fix something at her apartment, the duo met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. The series depicts them as being separated and not yet divorced, but in real life, their divorce was finalized much earlier, and by 1996, Boyer had remarried. Gauthier also did not stay with Boyer while he dealt with the fallout from the robbery. He actually crashed at the home of a friend, and Boyer didn’t find out that he was behind the tape’s leak until years later.

The couple did appear in a handful of adult films together, however, after Boyer convinced a few directors that Gauthier had previous experience in porn (he didn’t).