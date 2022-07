Do You Need to Read the ‘Paper Girls’ Comic Series 1st?

“If you’ve never heard of Paper Girls, if you’re not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it,” Vaughan explained to EW. “But if you’re a hardcore fan of the comic, it’s still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats.”