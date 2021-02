What About Reality TV?

Big Brother Live Feeds, Dating Naked, Ink Master, Love Island on Paramount+, Queen of the Universe, Road Rules and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are all coming to the streaming service. MTV’s Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged are each getting revived.

As previously announced, The Real World is returning, kicking off with a reunion of the New York cast. Additionally, The Challenge is getting an All Stars spinoff.