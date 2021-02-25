Everything to Know About Paramount+ — Including Every Show It’s Rebooting

What Scripted Reboots Are Coming?

Paramount+ will include a Frasier revival with Kelsey Grammer; a Criminal Minds reboot; and movies based on Workaholics and Beavis & Butthead. Series adaptations of movies The Italian Job, Love Story, Fatal Attraction, Parallax View and Flashdance are also in the works.

Additionally, a Rugrats show, a new Avatar: The Last Airbender series, an iCarly reboot and live-action versions of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents are coming, as well as a Grease prequel series, Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies.