Which New Shows Are Coming

Yellowstone is getting a prequel, Y:1883, and a spinoff, 6666, and creator Taylor Sheridan is launching a new series, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner. Also on the list is Halo, a show based on the Xbox game franchise; a new Kenya Barris show; spinoffs of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Reno: 911; new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Inside Amy Schumer; and the final season of Younger.