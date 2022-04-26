Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Meyers’ daughter, Meyers-Shyer, played Annie’s cabin mate Lindsay, who had shaving cream put on her hair while she was sleeping. The Los Angeles native then appeared in What Women Want and The Affair of the Necklace. She has since followed in her mom’s footsteps with 2017’s Home Again, which she both wrote and directed. Her mom served as the producer in the Reese Witherspoon-helmed film.

In August 2018, Meyers-Shyer got engaged to her longtime love, Ophir Tanz. The duo have since tied the knot and welcomed their first child, son Julien Benedict, in April 2021.