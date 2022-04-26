Kat Graham

Graham’s role as Jackie, one of Annie’s camp besties, was her first acting gig. She has since appeared in All Eyes on Me, The Holiday Calendar, Fashionably Yours and Cut Throat City. Her biggest TV role to date was playing witch Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries before voicing April O’Neil on Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rhythm/Blues on TrollsTopia. The Switzerland-born star has also released three solo albums, including 2022’s Toro Gato: Part II.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2014 that Graham split from fiancé Cottrell Guidry after a two-year engagement.