Lindsay Lohan

Lohan’s career took off after she played the dual role of Annie and Hallie. She became a Disney star with Get a Clue and Freaky Friday before starring in Mean Girls, Just My Luck and Georgia Rule. The “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)” singer’s personal struggles overshadowed her success from 2007 to 2012, when she appeared in court numerous times amid her substance abuse issues. She later revived her career with a recurring role on Sick Note and the release of new music. The former child star then landed her own reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, and was a judge on The Masked Singer Australia. In 2022, she signed a deal with Netflix to star in multiple films, including Falling for Christmas.

Romance-wise, Lohan ended her long engagement to Egor Tarabasov in 2016. The “Back to Me” songstress announced in November 2021 that she got engaged to longtime love Bader Shammas.