Maggie Wheeler

The New York native portrayed Marva Kulp Jr., daughter of Marva Kulp Sr. and assistant at the summer camp. She appeared in The Parent Trap in between her recurring roles on both Friends as Janice and Everybody Loves Raymond as Linda Gruenfelder. She has since appeared on Californication, Archer and Shameless and voiced Trudy Pickering on The Addams Family.

Wheeler is married to Daniel Borden Wheeler and is mother of two children.