Michael Lohan Jr.

Lohan’s brother Michael played “Lost Boy at Camp” in the 1998 film. His role mainly consisted of calling home after realizing he was accidentally sent to an all-girls camp. Michael has since appeared as himself on Living Lohan and an episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, following a role in the short film Razors and Balloons. The New York native graduated from Ithaca College in 2010 and has been working in real estate investment for the Nassimi Group since 2016.

Michael married his longtime love, Nina Ginsberg in 2017 after dating for 10 years.