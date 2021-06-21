She Tested With Dennis Quaid and Lindsay Lohan

“It was in Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer’s office. And at that time, they had a deal with Disney. And I went in, and I read one scene with Lindsay and I read another scene with Dennis. Lisa Ann Walter was there, and she went in before me. But we didn’t really connect that day,” she recalls. “And then they had all this food there and they were like, ‘Well, do you want some food?’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ And I was just kind of hanging out with them. And I had no idea what any of it meant. I was like, ‘Well, does this mean I got the job?’ I just didn’t know, but they were being so nice. And then thankfully they did not make me wait that long. It was I think that Monday they called and they said, ‘Yeah, you booked the job.’ So it was relatively painless and easy, which I can’t say about all auditions, but that one was.”