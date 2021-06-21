She Was Actually 26 Playing a 26-Year-Old

“I was still new in Hollywood. At that time, I think I was living in this one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood and Romy and Michele had just come out,” the actress recalls. “I had been offered the original Mortal Combat and I couldn’t do it because of a series I was on. And then I was offered the second Mortal Combat and I couldn’t do it because of another project that I was on. So I was just navigating Hollywood. Not knowing anything. I was driving a Honda Civic and just kind of living my best life trying to figure all this out.”