She’s Remained Close With Many Costars

“Lindsay, I mean, she doesn’t even live in the country anymore. But for the reunion that we did with Katie Couric last summer, we at least all got back on Zoom. And I got to see everyone via Zoom. But you know, Lindsay was a little girl. So I’ve never really felt like I would keep in touch with her. That just wouldn’t have necessarily felt appropriate to me,” she says. “Dennis was married and so Lisa and I were a natural thing. Simon, I still keep in touch with. Maggie Wheeler, who played the younger Marva at the camp. I’m friends with her and we’ve done a lot of benefit shows together.”