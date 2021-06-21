Yes, Dennis Quaid Was a Dreamboat

“God, was he not dreamy? He was so dreamy. Well, I was still relatively new. We filmed that in ’97. I booked my first series in ’93. And between then and all of that and I had done Romy and Michele’s [High School Reunion] and I had done a couple of other pilots and I was like, I’m still new figuring it all out because I didn’t know anything about this business,” she tells Us. “I had just enough confidence not to be totally intimidated, but I also had just enough lack of experience to be nervous enough to wonder just what in the world was going on. And following as many cues as I could to act like I knew what was happening. And Dennis was so nice. He instantly made me feel comfortable.”