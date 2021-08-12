TV

‘Parenthood’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years: Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and More

By
'Parenthood' Cast Reuniting Through the Years
 Courtesy Miles Heizer/Instagram
11
6 / 11
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

December 2019

Heizer reminisced on summer shenanigans with Whitman, who was once his roomie in real life.

Back to top