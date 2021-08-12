TV ‘Parenthood’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years: Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and More By Meredith Nardino August 12, 2021 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock 11 7 / 11 January 2020 Graham joined Whitman and recurring Parenthood star Ray Romano for a fun-filled afternoon. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News