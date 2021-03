Dax Shepard (Crosby Braverman)

Shepard’s resume has grown with parts in Chips (which he also directed and wrote), Bless This Mess, The Ranch, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and The Good Place. In addition to acting, he hosts the “Armchair Expert” podcast and Top Gear America.

The actor married Kristen Bell in October 2013; the couple share daughters Lincoln and Delta.