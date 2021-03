Lauren Graham (Sarah Braverman)

After Parenthood ended, Graham reprised her role as Lorelai Gilmore in the 2016 revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She has also starred on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Curb Your Enthusiasm and released multiple books, including her 2016 memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can.

The actress has been dating Krause, who played her brother on Parenthood, since 2010.