Sam Jaeger (Joel Graham)

Jaeger moved on to The Politician, Tell Me a Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, When We Rise, Law & Order True Crime and Why Women Kill.

The actor tied the knot with Amber Marie Mellott in August 2007. They have three children: August, Redford and Calvin. He is also a stepfather to Mellott’s daughter from a previous marriage, Aubrey.