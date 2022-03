Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Had the Perfect Amount of Chemistry

“I tested [Ana] with Ben in my house. It’s more fun to do it that way, it feels a bit more real,” Lyne recalled to Empire in February 2022. “There was banter between them, [it was] flirtatious but angry. I always find it difficult to detach the sex from the rest of it. … I just always like relationship pieces, things about you and me.”