TV ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Can’t Contain Their Emotions After Meredith and Derek Get Their Wedding By Sarah Hearon April 23, 2021 ABC 6 3 / 6 Moment Like This Fans have waited years to see Meredith in a wedding dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News