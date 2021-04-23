TV

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Can’t Contain Their Emotions After Meredith and Derek Get Their Wedding

By
Grey's Anatomy Meredith and Derek Finally Get Their Wedding Patrick Dempsey Ellen Pompeo 3
 ABC
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Rewriting History

Dempsey’s final episode as a series regular aired on April 23, 2015.

Back to top