Cast Reactions

Vernoff revealed that she had Meredith’s mother’s name, Ellis, who died during season 3, in the script as a placeholder to keep Derek’s return a secret.

“There were writers who didn’t know we were doing this on that staff. Most of the actors didn’t know we were doing this. The crew didn’t know we were doing this when they showed up on the day,” Vernoff said.

Several stars took to Twitter during the episode.

“I TOLD YOUUUUUUUUU #greysanatomy. *this season is WILDDDDD,” Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) tweeted. “Goodnight #GreysAnatomy fans welcome to season 17… watch every ep live this season.”

Giacomo Gianniotti (DeLuca) tweeted, “Going to bed. Oof. What an emotional rollercoaster. You all have NO IDEA, what it takes and how many people it takes to make this show. For everyone who touched tonights art. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. #GreysAnatomy that is some #qualitytvdrama.”

Kelly McCreary (Maggie) tweeted, “So … anything interesting happen on tv last night?”