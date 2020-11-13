How?

Pompeo made the call to Dempsey to bring him back.

“Patrick and I both have homes in Malibu, and we went for a hike one day. I had known that Krista wanted to do a beach thing, and I was at the beach,” she recalled to Deadline. “And the idea just struck me so I just said to him, would you ever consider coming and being a part of the storytelling this season? I know that Patrick has his foundation in Maine where he helps cancer patients and cancer survivors, and that’s a huge effort of his, and I know that it’s important to him, also, to give people hope, and give people joy, and we wanted to bring something to this moment.”

Dempsey, who noted that he hadn’t spoken to his former costar in a while, didn’t hesitate after hearing how Grey’s was giving back to frontline responders.

“It felt great,” the Old School actress added. “Patrick and I have this chemistry, where I think, even from when we first met, for some reason it just felt like we’ve known each other for a hundred years, and it’s just the same feeling. It’s like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that’s always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other.”