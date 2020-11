The Future

“We will see more of [Derek] this season. This was not just a cameo. He will appear three more times,” Vernoff told the Los Angeles Times.

She also teased more deceased characters coming back, telling the Times, “I mean, wouldn’t it be exciting if we did?”

During her Deadline interview, the writer added, “You have to tune in and see who comes to the beach. It’ll be a joyful discovery.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.