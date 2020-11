The Vibe on Set

“The timing for Patrick’s return had finally come. He was extremely professional, friendly, funny, and his chemistry with Ellen was still there,” a source told Us. “The crew enjoyed the time with Patrick, and there was a lot of catching up. [The show is] a big family and Patrick may have left it for a bit, but as families do, they come back together. It was extremely heartfelt and organic to watch it all.”