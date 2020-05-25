Pics The Most Patriotic Films and TV Shows to Watch on Memorial Day By Erin Crabtree May 25, 2020 First Light Prods/Kingsgatefilms/Kobal/Shutterstock 11 3 / 11 ‘The Hurt Locker’ Soldiers in Iraq find the dynamic of their unit upended when a new sergeant takes command. (Hulu) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News