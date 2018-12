Reality TV relationship crossover! After his run on Big Brother, Paulie Calafiore began dating The Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby, but later ended the relationship to pursue The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello. Cara, 32, and Paulie, 30, parted ways months later after she discovered that he was talking to Danielle, 33, still.

Confused? Not to worry. Us Weekly is breaking down the timeline with everything you need to know about the situation.