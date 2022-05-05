Kourtney’s Future With Travis

Hours before the proposal, Kourtney’s family expressed their concerns about Scott’s reaction.

“Scott is going to lose his f–king mind,” Kim told their close friends. “He already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me a baby [means] you are stuck for life. Marriages come and go.”

Kris, for her part, pointed out that this was only the beginning for the couple. “I don’t think they are going to wait too long to get married. If I was to guess, they are going to fast track,” she shared.

After saying yes to Travis, Kourtney addressed the timeline of her relationship with the cameras. “Travis and I don’t know what our plans are. We don’t know when we are getting married and if we are moving into the same house,” she revealed. “It is not like these big decisions that are going to affect the kids are known.”