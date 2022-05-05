Scott’s Reaction to the News

During a conversation with Khloé, 37, Scott explained that his biggest concern was how his kids felt about the engagement.

“I will always love your sister but I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought they were already married with the way that she was talking. So it wasn’t crazy. Thank God because at another time in my life if I would have heard that then life would have been over,” he admitted.

The Talentless cofounder noted that he felt a sense of “relief” that Kourtney found someone to look after her, adding, “In a selfish way, I kind of feel like a weight has been lifted off of me. In the end, it is a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her. So I salute Travis. He is in for a lot of work. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything.”

Scott also offered another glimpse at how his children reacted to the news. “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren’t there. Hopefully, they are invited to the wedding,” he said. “If I got engaged 50 minutes away I would have just said, ‘Someone just drive my kids here.’ And Penelope would have been ecstatic. We were acting as if the place was 10 hours away.”